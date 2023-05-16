3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider First Eagle Gold Fund I (FEGIX). Sector - Precious Metal funds like FEGIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.77%.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science D (JNGLX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JNGLX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.71%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JLGZX has an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.05% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

