3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Boston US Equity Fund (BTEFX). BTEFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.86%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.36%.

Fidelity Fund (FFIDX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FFIDX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.55%, expense ratio of 0.46% and management fee of 0.31%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. KTCAX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 12.58% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

