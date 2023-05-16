3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX). FATEX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.23%, management fee of 0.52%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.18%.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R2 (MLRTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MLRTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.97%, expense ratio of 1.06% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals R6 (OGMIX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.68% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

