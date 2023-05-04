3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Vanguard Growth & Income Admiral (VGIAX): 0.22% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. VGIAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. VGIAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.89%.

Pioneer Fundamental Growth Y (FUNYX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. FUNYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 12.55% over the last five years, FUNYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science I (JFNIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JFNIX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. JFNIX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.91% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FUNYX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JFNIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VGIAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.