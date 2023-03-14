3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth K (ALCKX). ALCKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.7%.

Fidelity Advisor Utilities Fund I (FUGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FUGIX is a Sector - Utilities fund, and these types of mutual funds are known for their stability; they focus on companies that provide essential services to millions of people on a daily basis like electric power, gas distribution, and water supply. With five-year annualized performance of 9.44%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 11%. JMUEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

