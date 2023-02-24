3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FELIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 19.25% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R5 (JUSRX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.4%. JUSRX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.48% over the last five years.

BlackRock Exchange BlackRock (STSEX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. STSEX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.16% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.