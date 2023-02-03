3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. AMIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.21% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Deutsche Science and Technology Institutional (KTCIX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. KTCIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. KTCIX, with annual returns of 10.09% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Stock HLS IB (HIBSX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. HIBSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.45%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

