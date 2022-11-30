3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. KTCSX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 10.43% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.02% over the last five years, NGUAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SSGFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. SSGFX has an expense ratio of 0.74% for the investors shares, 0.51% for Z shares, a management fee of 0.32%, and annual returns of 11.52% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

