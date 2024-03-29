3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Multi Style R6 (QCERX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QCERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 13.42% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

ALPS/Red Rocks Listed Private Equity I (LPEIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LPEIX is a Sector - Finance fund. The financial space is notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated, and these funds give investors a stable, diversified approach to investing in this industry. With five-year annualized performance of 10.14%, expense ratio of 1.25% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Schwab Select Large Cap Growth Fund (LGILX). Expense ratio: 0.74%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 14.7%. LGILX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LGILX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (QCERX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LPEIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.