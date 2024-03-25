3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BlackRock 80/20 Target Allocation C (BCAPX). BCAPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.03%.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund (DSCPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.44%, expense ratio of 0.88% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Materials M (FMFTX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FMFTX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With a five-year annual return of 8.95%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

