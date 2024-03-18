3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

DFA US Vector Equity I (DFVEX) has a 0.28% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. DFVEX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.97% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Small Cap Value I (PSOPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PSOPX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 7.62%, expense ratio of 0.94% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Windsor-II Admiral (VWNAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VWNAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VWNAX has an expense ratio of 0.26%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 13.59% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

