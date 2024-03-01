3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Venture N (JVTNX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JVTNX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JVTNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 7.88%.

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth (VMSGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VMSGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 12.77%, expense ratio of 0.77% and management fee of 0.66%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio R4 (RGNEX): 0.34% expense ratio and 0% management fee. RGNEX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.31% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.