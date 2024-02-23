3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Funds Mutual Fund 529E (CMLEX) has a 0.86% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CMLEX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 9.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core A (MDLRX). Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.43%. MDLRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13% over the last five years.

PIMCO Stock Plus International (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) A (PIPAX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. PIPAX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

