3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Madison Mid-Cap Fund (GTSGX) has a 0.95% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. GTSGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 15.07% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Disciplined Equity I (JDESX): 0.35% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. JDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 16.77% over the last five years, JDESX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. VEVYX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.53% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.