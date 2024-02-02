3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Investor (HCAIX) has a 1.03% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HCAIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

John Hancock Disciplined Value R2 (JDVPX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.61%. JDVPX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.58% over the last five years.

Oak Ridge Small Cap Growth I (ORIYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ORIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. ORIYX has an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.2%, and annual returns of 10.05% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

