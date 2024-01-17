3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Franklin Small Cap Growth Adviser (FSSAX). FSSAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.39%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Income Y (MENYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MENYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.45%, expense ratio of 1.01% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Virtus WCM International Equity I (STITX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. STITX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. STITX has an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.52% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

