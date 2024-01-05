3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FADTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 22.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henserson Forty Institutional (JACAX): 0.55% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. JACAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.18% over the last five years, JACAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nicholas Fund (NICSX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. NICSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 14.07%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.