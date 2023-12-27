3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Large Cap Growth R (ABPRX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ABPRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Institutional (HIMDX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. HIMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. With yearly returns of 16.25% over the last five years, HIMDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

State Street Institutional US Equity Investor (SUSIX). Expense ratio: 0.4%. Management fee: 0.37%. Five year annual return: 13.4%. SUSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

