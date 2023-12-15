3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX). APGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.51%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.56%.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 13.38% over the last five years, BIAFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DNLAX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.44% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

