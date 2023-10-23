3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX): 0.37% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FFDKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FFDKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.78%.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Institutional (MISMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MISMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, which usually invest in companies with a big presence in the export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. With five-year annualized performance of 12.4%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 1%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PRWAX has an expense ratio of 0.79%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 13.14% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

