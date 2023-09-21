3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Columbia Dividend Income I3 (CDDYX) has a 0.55% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CDDYX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 9.81% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

GMO U.S. Equity Allocation Fund ClIII (GMUEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. GMUEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.51%, expense ratio of 0.47% and management fee of 0.46%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Heartland Mid Cap Value Inv (HRMDX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HRMDX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.41% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

