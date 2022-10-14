3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund Admiral (ANNAX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANNAX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. ANNAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.4%.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders I (LGLIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LGLIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.39%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.51%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Oak Ridge Dividend Growth I (ORDNX). Expense ratio: 0.99%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 10.78%. ORDNX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



