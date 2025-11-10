3 Top Ranked Momentum Stock to Buy Now (LRCX, TER, DINO)

Volatility has returned to the market in recent weeks, and last week’s sharp selloff briefly reignited fears of a market top. As usual, the bears grew loud during the pullback, but those concerns quickly faded. On Friday, the S&P 500 staged a powerful reversal, recovering more than 100 points from its morning lows, and optimism returned as news broke of a potential resolution to the government shutdown. Markets are now rallying again to start the week.

Three years into this bull market, the playbook remains the same: focus on companies with rising sales and earnings, top Zacks Ranks and strong relative strength. Lam Research (LRCX),Teradyne (TER),andHF Sinclair (DINO) all meet these criteria. Each has recently attracted positive analyst revisions, demonstrated leadership during market turbulence, and is forming a high-probability technical setup. Below, we’ll break down why these three momentum names stand out right now.



Lam Research Shares Breakout

Lam Research, a leading supplier of wafer-fabrication equipment to the semiconductor industry, continues to benefit from powerful secular and cyclical tailwinds. The company has received unanimous upward earnings revisions, with next year’s consensus estimates are up more than 10%, earning it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Earnings are projected to grow 20.3% annually over the next three to five years, supported by an enduring AI-driven chip cycle. Revenue is expected to climb 13% this year and 11% next year as demand for advanced process equipment remains strong.

While valuation is elevated at 33.8x forward earnings, above its five-year median of 21.2x, it still trades below the broader industry average of 44.5x. Investors appear comfortable paying a premium for Lam’s exposure to high-end chip manufacturing and its consistent record of execution.

Technically, the stock is showing exceptional momentum. Shares just broke out of a well-formed bull flag pattern, signaling renewed strength. As long as Lam holds above the $165 breakout level, the setup remains intact, and the stock could continue its powerful uptrend.



HF Sinclair Stock on the Verge of Breakout

HF Sinclair, a diversified energy company producing and marketing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, stands out as an attractive value and momentum opportunity. While oil prices have remained subdued in recent years, causing many energy names to lose investor interest, momentum appears to be turning. Crude prices have firmed, and the industry as a whole is regaining attention.

HF Sinclair has already been trending higher this year ahead of crude prices, supported by substantial earnings estimate revisions. Over the past two months, analysts have raised current year profit forecasts by 71% and next year’s estimates by 38%, giving the stock a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating. Despite the upgrades, valuation remains compelling at 11.4x forward earnings, below the industry average of 12.4x.

DINO’s chart also is highly constructive. The stock has spent the past two months consolidating within a broad base and now appears ready to break out. With solid fundamentals, rising oil prices, and strong upward estimate revisions, HF Sinclair looks poised for another leg higher.



Teradyne Stock Trades with Powerful Momentum

Teradyne has rapidly become one of the market’s most exciting innovators and momentum leaders. As a dominant player in both semiconductor testing and industrial robotics, the company sits at the intersection of two of the fastest growing technology themes today—semiconductor production and automation.

Analysts have taken notice. Earnings estimates have surged across the board, with current quarter projections up nearly 33% and full year forecasts rising 10.5%, earning Teradyne a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating. Revenue is expected to grow 6.9% this year and accelerate to 21.2% in 2025, while strong operating leverage is projected to drive annual earnings growth of 27.3% over the next three to five years.

Technically, TER shares are showing exceptional strength. The stock has been consolidating in a bull flag pattern over the past couple weeks, and a breakout above the $188 level would signal a continuation of its powerful uptrend. With tailwinds from both AI-driven semiconductor demand and robotics adoption, Teradyne looks well positioned to remain a standout performer.



Should Investors Buy Shares in TER, LRCX and DINO?

All three companies share the key ingredients of sustained momentum: rising earnings estimates, strong technical setups, and improving fundamentals. While market volatility may persist, these stocks have demonstrated leadership and resilience through the recent pullbacks.

For investors seeking exposure to high-quality names with both growth and relative strength, LRCX, TER, and DINO represent compelling opportunities to buy into strength as the broader bull market resumes its advance.

