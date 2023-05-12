3 Top-Ranked Mid-Caps Investors Shouldn't Overlook

Mid-cap stocks don’t receive much attention at times, as many are fixated on small-caps’ explosive growth characteristics and large-caps’ stable natures.

However, since they’re often less followed by analysts, it allows investors a window to get in ‘early’ before the crowd catches on.

In addition, mid-cap stocks are often seen as attractive acquisition targets for larger companies, potentially resulting in a buyout or merger that provides significant gains.

Three mid-cap stocks that investors should keep a close eye on – Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK, Wingstop WING, and Jinko Solar JKS – have all seen their near-term earnings outlook improve as of late.

Let’s take a closer look at each company.

Wingstop

Wingstop offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. Currently, the stock carries a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has posted notably strong quarterly results as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 31% over its last four quarters. Just in its latest release, the wing titan penciled in a 28% EPS beat and reported revenue nearly 8% ahead of expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares are undoubtedly expensive, with the current 14.7X forward price-to-sales ratio sitting on the high end of the spectrum and well above the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for various products. Analysts have raised their earnings estimates across the board, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, GPK shares aren’t stretched in terms of valuation, with the current 8.5X forward earnings multiple sitting nowhere near the 14.3X five-year median and the Zacks Industrial Products sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar is a widely famous solar technology company with its business covering the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company posted better-than-expected results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 300%. Quarterly revenue totaled $3.4 billion, 3% ahead of expectations and improving by a rock-solid 45% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s hard to ignore the company’s growth trajectory, with earnings forecasted to climb 60% on 32% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY23). And in FY24, earnings and revenue are forecasted to grow 15% and 9%, respectively.

Bottom Line

Mid-cap stocks are sometimes forgotten about, as many investors opt for large-caps or the ‘more exciting’ small-caps.

However, mid-caps provide great opportunities for investors to get in early before others catch on. In addition, they can provide solid diversification to a portfolio.

All three mid-caps above – Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK, Wingstop WING, and Jinko Solar JKS – would be solid considerations for those with an appetite for mid-caps.

All three have witnessed favorable earnings estimate revisions recently, indicating that analysts have become optimistic regarding their near-term prospects.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.