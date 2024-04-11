3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to the graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX, DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX and Ave Maria Value AVEMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. As of the end of November 2023, BMSFX had 148 issues and invested 2.2% of its net assets in Phillips 66.

DFA US Vector Equity fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28%.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock in companies meeting its religious criteria irrespective of its market capitalization. AVEMX chooses to invest in companies that its advisors believe are priced at a discount to their true value.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%.Ryan M. Kuyawa has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since the end of December 2020.

