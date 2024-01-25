3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $598.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 300 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUSEX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUSEX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. As of the end of September 2023, MUSEX held 107 issues, with 7.2% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corporation.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with medium-market capitalization. BMSFX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issues. MIGKX advisors invest in stocks of companies that they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has returned 8.4% in the past three years. Joseph Skorski has been one of the fund managers of MIGKX since June 2019.

