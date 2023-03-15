3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $560.4 billion in assets under management as of Feb 28, 2023. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney, and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSYX, MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGKX, and MFS Value Fund MEIKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in equity securities of issuers with medium market capitalizations, which include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BMSYX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%. As of November 2022, BMSYX held 127 issues, with 1.89% of its net assets invested in Ameriprise Financial Incorporated.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issues. MIGKX advisors invest in the stocks of a company, which they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. MIGKX has an expense ratio of 0.46% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

MFS Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies and issues that include common stocks and other securities representing an ownership interest. MEIKX invests in companies that they believe are undervalued compared to their perceived worth.

MFS Value Fund has returned 10.8% in the past three years. Nevin P. Chitkara has been one of the fund managers of MEIKX since May 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

