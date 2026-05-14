3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds With Strong 3-Year Returns to Buy

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $661.8 billion in assets under management as of Jan. 31, 2026. The company manages more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Mfs Blended Research Growth Equity Fund BRWVX, Mfs Blended Research Core Equity Fund MUSEX and Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund MEMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Mfs Blended Research Growth Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest, preferably in large-cap companies. BRWVX advisors also invest in foreign issues.

Mfs Blended Research Growth Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.2%. As of the end of November 2025, BRWVX held 69 issues, with 13.3% of its net assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Mfs Blended Research Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUSEX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest.

Mfs Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. MUSEX has an expense ratio of 0.49%.

Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. MEMIX advisors consider emerging market countries as those that demonstrate the country's financial and capital markets that are in the development phase.

Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. Rajesh Nair has been one of the fund managers of MEMIX since August 2021.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

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