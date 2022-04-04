3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $692.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney, and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class I MGTIX, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class I OTCIX, and MFS Value Fund Class A MEIAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class I seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks and other securities. MGTIX advisors invest a sizeable portion of its net assets in companies where they find more than average earnings growth potential.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 20.11%. As of the end of November 2021, MGTIX held 12.40% of its assets invested in MICROSOFT CORP.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class I seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in companies with medium market capitalization. OTCIX fund managers select companies with market capitalization similar to those listed in the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 15.36%. OTCIX has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

MFS Value Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of a company. MEIAX fund advisors invest in companies that they believe are undervalued based on fundamental evaluations.

MFS Value Fund Class A has returned 12.19% in the past three years Nevin P. Chitkara has been one of the fund managers of MEIAX since May 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.