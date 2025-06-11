3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $622.9 billion as of Feb. 28, 2025.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS International Large Cap Value MKVHX, Mfs Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund ( BMSDX ) and MFS International Intrinsic Value MINJX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS International Large Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets primarily in equity securities of foreign large market-capitalization companies. MKVHX advisors generally may invest across different industries, sectors, countries and regions.

MFS International Large Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. As of the end of November 2024, MKVHX had invested 4% of its net assets in Natwest Group.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with medium-market capitalization. BMSDX advisors generally invest in common stocks, depositary receipts,real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11%. BMSDX has an expense ratio of 1.59%.

MFS International Intrinsic Value fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interestin foreign (including emerging markets) companies. MINJX advisors invest in issues of companies that they believe are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value.

MFS International Intrinsic Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. Benjamin Stone has been the fund manager of MINJX since June 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MINJX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MKVHX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BMSDX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.