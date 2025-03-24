3 Top-Ranked Lord Abbett Mutual Funds Worth Betting on

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $214 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz.,Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFVX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFOX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase. LAFVX advisors choose to invest in domestic companies that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. By the end of October 2024, LAFVX held 67 issues, with 3.8% of its assets invested in JP Morgan Chase.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies. LGCAX advisors choose to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers irrespective of their market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. LGCAX has an expense ratio of 0.90%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks a positive return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which measures the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which consist of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. LIFTX advisors also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.2%. Robert A. Leehas been one of the fund managers of LIFTX since April 2011.

