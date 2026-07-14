3 Top-Ranked Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Long-Term Investing

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $ 250 billion as of March 31, 2026. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund LADVX, Lord Abbett Income Fund LAUVX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, which its advisors believe have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADVX advisors may also invest a small portion of the assets in foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts and other similar depositary receipts.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23%. By the end of January 2026, LADVX invested 3.7% of its assets in Guardant Health.

Lord Abbett Income Fund invests most of its net assets in investment-grade debt (or fixed income) securities, including corporate debt securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars. LAUVX advisors also invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities and inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. LAUVX has an expense ratio of 0.43%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks a positive return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which measures the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which consist of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. LIFTX advisors also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. Andrew H. O'Brien has been one of the fund managers of LIFTX since April 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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