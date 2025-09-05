3 Top-Ranked Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $230 billion as of June 30, 2025. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. It invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFSX, Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCWX and Lord Abbett Income LAGVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated commits the majority of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment, to equity securities of large-cap companies. Large-cap is defined as those within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase. The portfolio team emphasizes U.S. dividend-paying companies and seeks firms that the advisor believes offer potential for capital appreciation.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. As of April 2025, LAFSX had 3.4% of its assets invested in Philip Morris.

Lord Abbett Global Equity maintains a diversified portfolio of equity securities from global issuers of all sizes. Usually, it invests the majority of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment, in equities of both U.S. and foreign companies.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 16.9%. LGCWX has an expense ratio of 0.51%.

Lord Abbett Income normally seeks to invest the majority of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities. These include U.S. corporate bonds, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds from foreign (including emerging market) issuers, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities and agency obligations, as well as inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Income has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LAGVX since 1997.

