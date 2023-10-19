3 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., BNY Mellon Income Stock MPISX, GMO Quality Fund GQETX and Voya Growth and Income Portfolio IAVGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BNY Mellon Income Stock fund invests most of its net assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying stocks emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in large-cap companies.

BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.4%. As of the end of May 2023, MPISX had 50 issues and invested 5.4% of its net assets in JPMorgan Chase.

GMO Quality Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies that its advisors consider as having high quality, irrespective of their market capitalization. The fund manager may choose to have substantial exposure in a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, currency or companies with similar market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase. GQETX advisors may also invest in U.S. Treasury funds, money market funds and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

GMO Quality Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. GQETX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies. IAVGX advisors choose to invest in companies that, according to them, have the potential for capital appreciation and income growth, or both.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. Vincent J. Costa has been one of the fund managers of IAVGX since June 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

