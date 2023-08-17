3 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Growth and Income FGRIX, GMO Quality Fund GQETX and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Growth and Income fund seeks dividend income along with capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in domestic and foreign issues. FGRIX advisors invest in bonds, including low-quality debt securities, otherwise know as junk bonds, as well as stocks, which shows prospects for future income and capital appreciation.

Fidelity Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 17.5%. As of the end of April 2023, FGRIX had 202 issues and invested 8.1% of its net assets in Exxon Mobil.

GMO Quality Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies that its advisors consider to have high quality, irrespective of their market capitalization. The fund manager may choose to have substantial exposure in a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, currency or companies with similar market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase. GQETX advisors may also invest in U.S. Treasury fund, money market funds and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

GMO Quality Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.9%. GQETX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced relatively lower compared to their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFUEX since February 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

