3 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid- or small-cap funds and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investments.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund (FGRTX), Northern Large Cap Core Fund NOLCX and Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio CAMOX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mega market capitalization domestic and foreign companies that have either growth or value, or both characteristics. Mega market-cap stocks are those with a market cap within the range of stocks listed on the Russell Top 200 Index or the S&P 100 Index. FGRTX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors, such as industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. As of the end of September 2025, FGRTX had 103 issues and invested 8.2% of its net assets in NVIDIA.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund invests most of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization domestic and foreign companies that are traded in the United States. NOLCX advisors choose to invest in stocks that have market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.2%. NOLCX has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase. CAMOX advisor constructs the portfolio on a security-by-security basis, keeping the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the advisor's conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. Brian M. Barish has been one of the fund managers of CAMOX since June 1998.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

