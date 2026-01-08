3 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investments.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund FLCSX, Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares VQNPX and JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund JDEAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign large market capitalization companies. FLCSX advisors choose to invest in either value or growth stocks or a blend of both, along with sound fundamentals factors like financial condition, industry position, market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. As of the end of July 2025, FLCSX had 163 issues and invested 7.4% of its net assets in NVIDIA.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares seek capital appreciation along with dividend income higher than the return of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index by investing most of its net assets in common stocks that are part of the S&P 500 Index. VQNPX advisors use quantitative methods to select a group of stocks that are expected to give a higher total return than that of the index

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares has three-year annualized returns of 20.6%. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.38%.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund seeks to provide consistently high total returns by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. JDEAX generally invests in companies with risk characteristics similar to S&P 500 Index.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.1%. Raffaele Zingone has been one of the fund managers of JDEAX since July 2002.

