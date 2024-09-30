3 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Growth and Income FGRIX, Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares VQNPX and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFQTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Growth and Income fund seeks dividend income along with capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in domestic and foreign issues. FGRIX advisors invest in bonds, including low-quality debt securities, otherwise known as junk bonds, as well as stocks, which show prospects for future income and capital appreciation.

Fidelity Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. As of the end of April 2024, FGRIX had 175 issues and invested 8.5% of its net assets in Microsoft Corp.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares seeks capital appreciation along with dividend income greater than the return of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, by investing most of its net assets in common stocks that are part of the S&P 500 Index. VQNPX advisors use quantitative methods to select a group of stocks that are expected to give a higher total return than that of the index

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.34%.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of preferable small-cap domestic companies, which are priced relatively lower, and high profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFQTX advisors consider the U.S. universe as a market-capitalization weighted set of the operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFQTX since February 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

Zacks Investment Research

