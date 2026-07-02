3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

With around $2.2 trillion worth of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Technology ITYYX, Invesco Discovery OPOCX and Invesco Small Cap Growth GTSYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Technology primarily invests in equities of technology-related companies, mainly common stocks, including similar investment instruments, and follows a non-diversified investment strategy.

Invesco Technology has three-year annualized returns of 38.5%. As of January 2026, ITYYX held 51 issues, with 8% of its assets invested in Nvidia.

Invesco Discovery primarily invests in U.S. common stocks with strong growth potential, focusing on smaller companies. Small-cap firms are defined by market values aligned with those represented in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Invesco Discovery has three-year annualized returns of 27.8%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

Invesco Small Cap Growth primarily invests in equities of small-cap companies, focusing on issuers with market capitalizations comparable to those in the Russell 2000 index, including similar investment instruments.

Invesco Small Cap Growth has three-year annualized returns of 18%. GTSYX has an expense ratio of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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