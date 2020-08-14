3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

With more than $1,195.3 billion of assets under management (as of Jul 31, 2020), Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has nearly 8,000 employees, and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Class A ACCBX aims primarily for current income with preservation of capital, while capital appreciation is secondary. The fund invests majority of its net assets in corporate bonds, and in derivatives and other instruments. The fund manager can also invest 65% to 100% of the net assets in investment grade securities; securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government.

ACCBX has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%. As of the end of June 2020, ACCBX held 847 issues, with 1.46% of its assets invested in Corning Incorporated 5.45%.

Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A OPGSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund managers invests in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, gold bullion, other physical metals, and precious metals-related ETFs. OPGSX has returned 18.1% in the past three years.

OPGSX has an expense ratio of 1.17% compared with the category average of 1.38%.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX aims for total return that encompasses current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its net assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments. However, investment grade fixed-income securities generally represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are given primary focus.

ACPSX has returned 14.7% over the past three years. Charles E. Burge is one of the fund managers of ACPSX since 2009.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

