3 Top-Ranked High-Yield Bond Funds to Buy for a Steady Portfolio

For an average investor, high-yield bond mutual funds are the best to invest in bonds rated below investment grade, popularly known as junk bonds. This is because these funds hold a wide range of securities that reduce portfolio risk. In addition, these funds provide better returns than investments with higher ratings, including government and corporate bonds. Further, since the yield from such bonds is higher than investment-grade securities, they are less susceptible to interest rate fluctuations.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked high-yield bond mutual funds, namely Neuberger Berman Floating Rate Income Fund NFIAX, Buffalo High Yield Fund BUFHX and Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income Fund SFRAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Neuberger Berman Floating Rate Income Fund invests most of its net assets in floating-rate securities, loans and other investments in companies that provide investment exposure to such floating-rate securities. NFIAX chooses to invest in floating-rate, senior-secured loans and below-investment-grade securities issued in U.S. dollars by U.S. and foreign issuers.

Neuberger Berman Floating Rate Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%. As of the end of January 2025, NFIAX held 74.8% of its net assets in miscellaneous bonds.

Buffalo High Yield Fund invests most of its assets in higher-yielding, higher-risk debt securities rated below investment grade by the major rating agencies, preferably with intermediate-term maturities. BUFHX advisors also invest a small portion of their net assets in investment-grade debt securities, U.S. Treasury Securities, money market funds and equity investments, including dividend-paying stocks, convertible stocks and preferred stocks.

Buffalo High Yield Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. BUFHX has an expense ratio of 1%.

Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of first- and second-lien senior floating-rate loans and other floating-rate debt instruments. SFRAX advisors also invest a small portion of the net assets in senior loans made to non-U.S. borrowers.

Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6%. George Goudelias has been the fund manager of SFRAX since May 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all high-yield bond funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of high-yield bond funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SFRAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NFIAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BUFHX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.