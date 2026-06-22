3 Top-Ranked High-Performing Nuveen Mutual Funds to Watch

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.4 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Core Equity Fund TGIWX, Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund NQVAX and Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund NQGCX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets preferably in large-cap equity securities of issues, which, according to the fund’s investment advisors, have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TGIWX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are attractively valued and have the potential to appreciate faster than their peers and generate regular income in the form of dividends, stock buybacks or both.

Nuveen Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.2%. As of the end of January 2026, TGIWX held 56 issues, with 8.7% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large, medium and small-capitalization domestic companies. NQVAX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign issues, including the emerging market countries.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.4%. NQVAX has an expense ratio of 1.07%.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in income-producing equity securities, including common stock, preferred and other securities with equity characteristics. NQGCX advisors generally invest a small portion of the net assets in corporate and U.S. government debt securities.

Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.4%. James T. Stephenson has been the fund manager of NQGCX since March 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NQGCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NQVAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGIWX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.