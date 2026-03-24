3 Top Ranked High Growth Stocks You Can't Ignore: ROKU, TER, CRDO

Growth investing is widely popular, a strategy that largely revolves around targeting companies expected to grow their earnings and revenues at an above-average level. It’s a development that commonly leads to outperformance.

Of course, investors should also be aware of the increased volatility these stocks can face, as unforeseen circumstances can quickly hamper their forecasted growth rates.

For those seeking a group of strong growth stocks, Teradyne TER, Roku ROKU, and Credo Technology CRDO could all be considerations. In addition to solid forecasted growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting bullish earnings estimate revisions.

Teradyne Shares Soar

Teradyne manufactures equipment used by other companies to test chips. Unsurprisingly, the fastest-growing segment here is chips for AI data centers and accelerators, and more complex chips mean greater test demand, with AI chips among the most complex right now.

Up 65%, the stock has enjoyed a great year so far. The company’s EPS outlook remains notably bright, keeping it at the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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Growth expectations remain highly positive, with EPS expected to climb 29% in its current FY26 and an additional 16% in FY27. Sales are expected to climb 50% and 30% across FY26 and FY27, respectively. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.



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Roku Bounces Back

Roku-made TVs, Roku TV models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available worldwide through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. The company enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, also providing advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers.

Its latest quarterly release wrapped up its broader FY25, with total streaming hours of 145.6 billion throughout the year growing 15% YoY. The company also reported record free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis, adding to the positivity. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations soaring across the board.



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The growth outlook remains notably bullish, as shown below. EPS is expected to grow 255% in its current FY26 and an additional 55% in FY27, whereas sales are expected to see growth rates of 16% and 13% across FY26 and FY27, respectively. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.



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Credo Benefits From AI

Another company benefiting nicely from the AI frenzy, Credo Technology helps enable faster, more reliable, energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks.

Like those above, the stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations bullish across the board.



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The favorable growth environment that the company has found itself in was evident in its latest quarterly release, with revenues of $407 million up by more than 200% year-over-year. Credo’s overall total addressable market (TAM) remains massive, as reflected in forecasted sales growth rates of 200% in its current FY26 and 50% in FY27. EPS growth is expected to be robust as well, with forecasted climbs of 370% in FY26 and 40% in FY27.

Shares have had a tough showing in 2026 so far, down 30% and setting up a nice opportunity for those bullish on the broader AI infrastructure outlook. It’s worth noting that the stock has had a massive run over the last five years overall, gaining more than 750%, with the recent weakness in 2026 likely reflecting a healthy breather.



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Bottom Line

Growth-focused investors have been rewarded in a big way over the last year amid the market’s remarkable run, with many high-growth names delivering huge returns.

All three high-growth stocks above – Teradyne TER, Roku ROKU, and Credo Technology CRDO – deserve a close look.

In addition to strong growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.