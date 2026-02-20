3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds Worth Betting on

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of June 30, 2025, GSAM had $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1700 professionals across 34 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs' technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GLEAX, Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund GSFPX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GSXPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign energy infrastructure issues. GLEAX advisors generally invest in equity or fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. As of the end of November 2025, GLEAX held 25 issues, with 8.2% of its assets invested in Targa Resources.

Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying, large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies. GSFPX advisors generally invest in issues that have public stock market capitalization above $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs U.s. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.6%. GSFPX has an expense ratio of 0.67%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of domestic small-cap equity securities. GSXPX advisors may also invest in foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. Joseph Kogan has been one of the fund managers of GSXPX since February 2024.

