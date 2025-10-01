3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Incredible Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2025, GSAM had $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 34 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs' technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GAMPX, Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund GSJPX andGoldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights GTTTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund primarily allocates its assets to both U.S. and international energy infrastructure. GAMPX advisors typically invest in a mix of equity and fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.3%. As of February 2025, GAMPX held 29 issues, with 9% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. and international technology companies. GSJPX advisors focus on opportunities they believe will gain from the continued expansion of technology.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 25.8%. GSJPX has an expense ratio of 0.88%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights commits the majority of its net assets to a broadly diversified portfolio of equity holdings in small-cap U.S. companies, as well as foreign issuers listed and traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Dennis Walsh has been one of the fund managers of GTTTX since March 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

