3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of September 30, 2024, GSAM had $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1,700 professionals across 31 offices across the globe. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights GMZPX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium GSFPX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GSXPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities, of large-cap domestic and foreign issues traded in the United States. GMZPX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities that are considered cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. As of the end of October 2024, GMZPX held 85 issues, with 12.7% of its assets invested in Apple.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying, large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies. GSFPX advisors generally invest in issues that have public stock market capitalization above $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. GSFPX has an expense ratio of 0.7%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio domestic small-cap of equity securities. GSXPX advisors may also invest in foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.9%. Joseph Kogan has been one of the fund managers of GSXPX since February 2024.

