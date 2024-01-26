3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has provided investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Sep 30, 2023, GSAM had $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund GMNPX, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GSXPX and Goldman Sachs Focused Value GGYPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign equity or fixed-income securities issued by energy infrastructure companies. GMNPX advisors may also invest a small portion of its assets in non-energy infrastructure investments.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 28.5%. As of the end of August 2023, GMNPX held 12.4% of its assets in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio domestic small-cap of equity securities. GSXPX advisors may also invest in foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. GSXPX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities and instruments having equity characteristics. GGYPX advisors generally invest in companies that they believe to have competitive advantages, and sustainable growth potential and whose intrinsic value is not reflected in the stock price.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. Kevin Martens has been one of the fund managers of GGYPX since December 2019.

Zacks Investment Research

