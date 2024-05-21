3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for a Robust Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has provided investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Sep 30, 2023, GSAM had $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund GMNPX, Goldman Sachs Focused Value GGYPX and Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund GMYPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign equity or fixed-income securities issued by energy infrastructure companies. GMNPX advisors may also invest a small portion of its assets in non-energy infrastructure investments.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.7%. As of the end of February 2024, GMNPX held 34 issues, with 12.6% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities and instruments having equity characteristics. GGYPX advisors generally invest in companies that they believe have competitive advantages and sustainable growth potential, and whose intrinsic value is not reflected in the stock price.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%. GGYPX has an expense ratio of 0.70%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of publicly traded domestic equity securities of large-cap companies. GMYPX advisors may also invest in foreign issues, including emerging markets securities quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.8%. Kevin Martens has been one of the fund managers of GMYPX since December 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GMNPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GGYPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GMYPX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.