3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for 2023 & Beyond

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned investment management company. With over $2 trillion in assets under supervision as of Dec 31, 2022. GSAM has provided portfolio management, design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988.

The strategies of GSAM cover various asset classes, industries and geographies. The company offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

With more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on the Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund house provides individuals who wish to increase their wealth through various strategic investment funds.

Amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest decision and increased geopolitical risks in the Middle East due to the recent conflict between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas, investors who wish to diversify in various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can consider Goldman Sachs mutual funds. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and has long-term financial success.

We have thus selected three Goldman Sachs mutual funds that have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns amid market uncertainties. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors such as technology, finance, retail trade and industrial cyclical, which will help investors in long-term growth and preservation of wealth.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Goldman Sachs Focused Value GGYPX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks, and other instruments with equity characteristics. GGYPX advisors choose to invest in quality companies that are undervalued with competitive advantages over its industry peers, and sustainable growth potential.

Kevin Martens has been the lead manager of GGYPX since Dec 26, 2019, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Salesforce (5.0%), Alphabet (4.9%) and Bristol Myers Squibb (4.9%) as of 5/31/2023.

GGYPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 12.4% and 8.5%, respectively. GGYPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.94%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value GMPPX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in the equity portfolio of domestic mid-cap companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GMPPX advisors also invest in publicly traded U.S. securities and foreign issues from developed and emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Sung Cho has been the lead manager of GMPPX since Aug 31, 2015, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Martin Marietta Materials (2.3%), Yum Brands (2%) and Motorola Solutions (1.9%) as of 5/31/2023.

GMPPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 12.0% and 7.5%, respectively. GMPPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.82%, which is less than the category average of 0.94%.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap GGZPX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in publicly traded U.S. securities irrespective of their market capitalization. GGZPX advisors also invest a small portion of their net assets in foreign securities, which include issues from emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Steven M. Barry has been the lead manager of GGZPX since Jan 30, 2008, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft (7.3%), Apple (6.9%) and Alphabet (2.5%) as of 5/31/2023.

GGZPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.9% and 10.5%, respectively. GGZPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.58% compared to the category average of 0.84%.

