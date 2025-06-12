3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Dependable Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of December 31, 2024, GSAM had $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1,700 professionals across 31 offices across the globe. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GAMPX, Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund GSJPX and Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GLCTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign energy infrastructure issues. GAMPX advisors generally invest in equity or fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%. As of the end of November 2024, GAMPX held 30 issues, with 8.7% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic and foreign technology companies. GSJPX advisors generally invest in issues that they believe will benefit from the proliferation of technology.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.5%. GSJPX has an expense ratio of 0.9%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of large-cap domestic and foreign equity securities that are traded in the United States. GLCTX advisors may also invest in fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. Dennis Walsh has been one of the fund managers of GLCTX since March 2013.

